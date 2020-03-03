Unemployment in Italy steady at 9.8%

ROME. KAZINFORM Italy's unemployment rate was 9.8% in January, steady with respect to December and down 0.6 of a percentage point compared to January 2019, ISTAT said on Tuesday, ANSA reported.

The number of unemployed people in January was 2.528 million.

The national statistics agency said the jobless rate for 15-24-year-olds who are active on the labour market rose to 29.3% in January, up 0.6 of a point on December.

This figure was, however, 2.4 points lower than that for January 2019. It said a total of 23.312 million people were in employment in Italy, down 40,000 on December but up 76,000 on January 2019.

ISTAT said the employment rate was 59.1%, down 0.1 of a point.