EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    21:42, 03 March 2020 | GMT +6

    Unemployment in Italy steady at 9.8%

    None
    None
    ROME. KAZINFORM Italy's unemployment rate was 9.8% in January, steady with respect to December and down 0.6 of a percentage point compared to January 2019, ISTAT said on Tuesday, ANSA reported.

    The number of unemployed people in January was 2.528 million.

    The national statistics agency said the jobless rate for 15-24-year-olds who are active on the labour market rose to 29.3% in January, up 0.6 of a point on December.

    This figure was, however, 2.4 points lower than that for January 2019. It said a total of 23.312 million people were in employment in Italy, down 40,000 on December but up 76,000 on January 2019.

    ISTAT said the employment rate was 59.1%, down 0.1 of a point.


    Tags:
    World News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!