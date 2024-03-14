EN
    20:37, 14 March 2024 | GMT +6

    Unemployment in OECD at 4.8% in Jan

    Unemployment in OECD at 4.8% in Jan
    Photo credit: Pixabay

    The unemployment rate in the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) area was at 4.8% in January, according to a press release on Thursday, Anadolu reported.

    The unemployment rate was down from 4.9% in December 2023, the OECD data showed.

    The rate was unchanged in 23 OECD countries in January, rose in six, and declined in only three countries.

    The number of unemployed persons in the OECD dropped to 33.5 million in January, "mainly driven by a decrease in the number of unemployed younger workers (aged 15-24)."

    In the EU and the euro area, the unemployment rate remained at record lows of 6% and 6.4%, respectively.

