    13:16, 28 June 2016 | GMT +6

    Unemployment rate amounts to 5% in Kazakhstan in 2016

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Unemployment rate in Kazakhstan amounted to 5% in 2016, according to Minister of Healthcare and Social Development Tamara Duissenova.

    In her report at the session of the Government on Tuesday, Minister Duissenova noted that over 167,000 people received state support and assistance in search for job within the framework of the Employment Roadmap 2020 State Program.

    "According to the Statistics Committee of the National Economy Ministry, the unemployment rate remained at the level of 5% following results of 1Q of 2016," Duissenova said.

