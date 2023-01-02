EN
    Unemployment rate below national average in E Kazakhstan rgn

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – East Kazakhstan region demonstrated the stable and quality growth of the economic indicators in 2022, Kazinform reports.

    During a briefing on the social and economic development of East Kazakhstan region in 2022 Almaskhan Smatlayev, first deputy governor, said that last year industrial production was up 102.6%, agriculture 103%, construction 105.9%, and investment 106%.

    According to him, revenues to the state budget increased by 1.3fold. The gross regional product reached KZT3.5trl, rising by 103.5%.

    «The average salary rose by 124%. The unemployment rate is below 4.8%, while this figure stands at 4.9% in the rest of the country,» said the first deputy governor of the region.


    Kazakhstan Employment East Kazakhstan region
