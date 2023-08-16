Unemployment rate declines in eight of Brazil's 27 states

RIO DE JANEIRO. KAZINFORM - During the second quarter of this year, the unemployment rate decreased in eight out of Brazil's 27 states compared to the preceding quarter. Notably, significant declines were witnessed in the Federal District (dropping from 12% in the first quarter to 8.7% in the second) and in Rio Grande do Norte (decreasing from 12.1% to 10.2%), Agencia Brasil reports.

Meanwhile, the remaining 19 states across the nation maintained their unemployment rates at a steady level. The national average, disclosed at the end of July, fell from 8.8 percent to 8 percent between the first and second quarters.

The unemployment rate, also referred to as the jobless rate, gauges the percentage of individuals actively seeking employment but unable to secure jobs, relative to the labor force—which encompasses those active job hunting and those currently employed.

Adriana Beringuy, a researcher at the government´s statistic agency IBGE, states, «The reduction in the unemployment rate for this quarter could also signify a seasonal trend. Following the expansion in the first quarter, partly influenced by individuals seeking work after layoffs at the start of the year, the demand tends to taper off in the second quarter.»

Among the highest unemployment rates recorded were in Pernambuco (14.2%), Bahia (13.4%), and Amapá (12.4%). Conversely, the lowest rates were observed in Rondônia (2.4%), Mato Grosso (3%), and Santa Catarina (3.5%). In a regional comparison encompassing North, South, Northeast, Southeast, and Central-West, the unemployment rate diminished in four regions and remained constant in the South.

When assessing the same period in the previous year, the unemployment rate saw a reduction in 17 states, with Rondônia notably standing out for its decrease from 5.8 percent to 2.4 percent.