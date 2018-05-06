Unequalled and invincible: Arystanbek Mukhamediuly congratulates GGG

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Minister of Culture and Sports of the Republic of Kazakhstan Arystanbek Mukhamediuly congratulated Gennady 'GGG' Golovkin (37-0-1, 33 KOs) on his confident win over Vanes Martirosyan (36-3-1, 21 KOs), Kazinform correspondent reports.

"The unequalled, invincible, Champion, holder of the most honorable awards and titles Gennady Golovkin won again! It is with great pleasure that I congratulate our true hero GGG and all his fans on the victory!" he wrote on Facebook.

The minister assured the boxer that all Kazakhstanis believed he would win. "In the fight against American Vanes Martirosyan you showed your unique fighting skills and once again proved to everyone that the boxing school of Kazakhstan is one of the world's best, and you are its best representative," Mukhamediuly said.

He said that Golovkin's fights make a huge contribution to the development of boxing worldwide and set a clear example of determination and the highest combative spirit for all youth.

It is to be recalled that Gennady Golovkin defended his WBA, WBC and IBO middleweight titles against Martirosyan by knocking him out in the second round.