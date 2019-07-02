UNESCO and Kazakhstan sign agr't on establishing Category 2 Centre in Almaty

ALMATY. KAZINFORM The Director-General of UNESCO, Audrey Azoulay, and the Vice-Prime Minister of Kazakhstan, Ms Gulshara Abdykalikova, signed on June 25 in Paris an agreement on the establishment of the International Centre for the Rapprochement of Cultures (Category 2) in Almaty.

The Centre will be a significant extension of UNESCO's programme delivery and a means to raise UNESCO's profile in Kazakhstan and the region by contributing to UNESCO's priorities in the field of Social and Human Sciences, in particular the youth in line with the UNESCO Operational Strategy on Youth 2014-2021, the official website of the UNESCO Almaty Office reads.