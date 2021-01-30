UNESCO Cluster Office in Almaty calls for expert on dev’t of tourism development strategy

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - The UNESCO Cluster Office in Almaty is looking for an expert on the development of a tourism development strategy at the World Heritage property «Petroglyphs of the Archaeological Landscape of Tamgaly» and is waiting for proposals!

Requirements: knowledge of English and Russia languages; completed higher education, preferably a Master's degree; analytical writing skills, work experience in the field of culture and/ or tourism for at least 5 years, the official website of the UNESCO Cluster Office in Almaty reads.

Please see extended information about the project and apply by filling out the application form in the following document: 202101127_Call for expert _Tamgaly tourism strategy_v5_readvertising.doc

All applications must be sent by e-mail to [email protected] by 18:00 (Almaty time), by 19 February 2021.