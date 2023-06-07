EN
    13:14, 07 June 2023 | GMT +6

    UNESCO Director General visits Yassawi Mausoleum

    None
    Photo: akorda.kz
    TURKISTAN. KAZINFORM UNESCO Director General Audrey Azoulay arrived in Kazakhstan to attend the Astana International Forum, Kazinform learnt from the Akorda press service.

    As part of her trip, Audrey Azoulay visited the Khoja Ahmed Yassawi Mausoleum, the first Kazakhstani site, included on the UNESCO World Heritage List.

    Audrey Azoulay also got acquainted with measures taken to preserve the country’s historical and cultural heritage.


