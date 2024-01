ASTANA. KAZINFORM The 58 members of UNESCO's Executive Board on 13th October nominated Audrey Azoulay of France for the position of Director-General of the Organisation, WAM News Agency reports.

Thirty out of UNESCO's 58 member nations supported her candidature in the last round of voting. Her rival, Qatar's former Culture Minister Hamad bin Abdulaziz Al-Kawari, scored 28 votes.