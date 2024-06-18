UNESCO General Conference anniversary session to be held in Samarkand in 2025

In Paris, the Chairperson of the National Commission for UNESCO of the Republic of Uzbekistan Gayane Umerova met with the UNESCO Director-General Audrey Azoulay, UzA reports.

The parties discussed practical aspects of comprehensive preparations for the anniversary session of the UNESCO General Conference, which is scheduled in Samarkand in November 2025. For the first time in the last 40 years, the event will be held outside the headquarters in Paris. Agreements were reached on adopting global initiatives within the framework of UNESCO’s mandate and the implementation of strategic projects and programs for the development of bilateral cooperation.

The meeting participants confirmed their commitment to strengthening the full-scale partnership between UNESCO and Uzbekistan.