UNESCO heritage was discussed in Kyzylorda

KYZYLORDA. KAZINFORM - In Kyzylorda an expert meeting on preparation of the dossier on "Silk Way: Fergana-Syrdarya Corridor" nomination for the List of the World Cultural Heritage of the UNESCO. Akim of Kyzylorda region Krymbek Kusherbayev, Secretary General of the RoK National Commission for UNESCO and ISESCO Assel Utegenova, representative of the World Heritage Center, program specialist of Asia-Pacific Section of the UNESCO World Heritage Center Lin Roland, and official representatives of UNESCO in China, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, members of the Scientific And Methodology Council under Kyzylorda region akimat, scientists of the Kyzylorda State University participated in the meeting.

Krymbek Kusherbayev informed that eight Silk Road objects within the Syrdarya length out of sixteen included in the UNESCO preliminary list, represent Kyzylorda region. These eight objects are the ancient settlements Syganak, Zhankala (Жент), Zhankent, Kesken Kuyuk, Chirik-Rabat, Babish Mola, Balandy, and the memorials of Dzhetyassarsky sanctuary.



"The Kyzylorda region Scientific and Methodology Council for preservation and use of the historical and cultural heritage coordinates and implements the projects on raising the level of scientific significance of the results of the research activity. Since 2014 funds have been allocated from the regional budget to promote inclusion of the above-mentioned memorials into the UNESCO World Heritage List ", - Krymbek Kusherbayev told.



The expert meeting discussed the value of the Fergano-Syrdaryinsky corridor for the world culture and determined the date of delivery of the dossier to the World Heritage Center.

For reference: In 2016 following the recommendation of the Council on preservation and use of historical and cultural heritage the Sauyskandyk petroglyphs representing sophisticated rock drawings created at different times covering a long period of time - from the bronze era to modern times - have been included in the preliminary list of the World heritage of UNESCO. Also inclusion of the creations of the Turkic composer and philosopher Korkyt Ata into non-material heritage list of UNESCO is in process.

