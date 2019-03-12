UNESCO in Almaty and National Olympic Committee of Kazakhstan signed a Memo

ALMATY. KAZINFORM On 12 March, 2019, the Director of the UNESCO Cluster Office in Almaty, Ms. Krista Pikkat, signed a Memorandum on bilateral cooperation with the National Olympic Committee of the Republic (NOC RK) of Kazakhstan represented by General Secretary, Mr. Saken Musaibekov. The signing of the memorandum was carried out in the office of the branch of the NOC of RK, Almaty.



The signing of this Memorandum will help promote a healthy lifestyle, physical education, sports, and especially the Olympic movement in the population of Kazakhstan. This is a significant step towards a comprehensive vision of inclusive access to sports, physical culture and physical activity. In addition, work within the framework of the Memorandum emphasizes the importance of cognitive and cultural values for young people. In addition, bilateral cooperation will work together to combat the use of stimulants in sports, the official website of the UNESCO Cluster Office in Almaty reads.

During the signing of the Memorandum, Ms. Krista Pikkat stated: "We are very pleased to cooperate with the NOC of RK as for UNESCO sport is not just a competition and physical culture. Sport is a key tool for the formation of a tolerant, just and peaceful society, it unites people despite their gender, race and beliefs. This cooperation will become a new starting point for the promotion of sport for the peace and development, as well as the popularization of the Olympic movement in the Republic of Kazakhstan".

The Memorandum was developed in accordance with the International Charter of Physical Education, Physical Activity and Sport, the UNESCO International Convention against Doping in Sports, as well as the Olympic Charter.

The cooperation of UNESCO Almaty Office and the NOC of RK is based on the main principle of the global UN Agenda 2030 for sustainable development, which emphasizes "no one should be left behind." Thus, emphasizing gender equality and the full realization of the rights of women and girls in the field of sports and the involvement of the most vulnerable groups are among key components of this mutual cooperation.