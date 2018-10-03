UNESCO supports Silk Roads World Heritage Properties in Central Asia

ALMATY. KAZINFORM With the financial support from Japan, UNESCO has supported the Silk Roads World Heritage Properties in Central Asia since 2011.

Over these years of project implementation, enormous progress has been made on developing the capacities of national experts of four Central Asian countries - Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan - to document, conserve and sustainably manage the World Heritage properties and cultural heritage corridors of the Silk Roads. As such, UNESCO helped strengthen coordination mechanisms at the sub-regional level and reinforce knowledge- and data-sharing mechanisms among experts in the Central Asian region, UNESCO Almaty Office official website reads.

The last meetings in a series to be organized in September and October within the framework of the project include national coordination meetings in the cluster countries, a sub-regional meeting of the working group on the preparation of the nomination dossier on Serial Transnational World Heritage Nomination of "Silk Roads: Fergana - Syrdarya Corridor" (2 October 2018), and a sub-regional workshop on developing management strategies for the common corridors of the Silk Road (3-4 October 2018, in Almaty, Kazakhstan).

Representatives of the Ministries of Culture from Central Asian countries, the National Commissions for UNESCO, and experts on the corridors on the Silk Roads, including experts from the Fergana-Syrdarya Corridor from Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan will participate in these meetings. The invited international experts will include representatives of ICOMOS International Conservation Center-Xi'an, the International Institute for Central Asian Studies (IICAS), and UNESCO.