ASTANA. KAZINFORM UNESCO plans to hold final events on celebration of Almaty city's 1000th jubilee in Paris, France.

"We will actively participate in celebration of the 1000th anniversary of Almaty city - this jubilee has been included in the list of celebrations of the UNESCO General Assembly. We have already elaborated an action plan together with the National Commission for UNESCO. I hope that with the support of the Kazakh Embassy in France and representative office of the UNESCO we will hold the final event on celebration of Almaty's 1000th anniversary in Paris and will make a grand presentation of the city," Acting Director of the UNESCO Bureau in Almaty Andrey Shevelev said during the meeting of the National Commission for UNESCO and ISESCO yesterday.

The UNESCO calendar of events for year 2016 includes also 150th anniversary of the birth of Alikhan Bukeikhan, public figure, statesman, scientist , 850th anniversary of Khoja Akhmed Yasawi. Besides, former Permanent Representative of Kazakhstan to the UNESCO, prominent public figure and famous poet of Kazakhstan Olzhas Suleimenov will mark his 80th jubilee this year.