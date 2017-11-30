UNESCO to consider including Asyk atu in Intangible Cultural Heritage list

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Asyk atu game may be included in UNESCO's Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity, the UN News Center reports.

During its forthcoming 12th session which will be held on South Korea's southern resort island of Jeju on December 4-9, the Intergovernmental Committee for the Safeguarding of Intangible Cultural Heritage will consider inclusion of a number of new elements, such as Kazakh Asyk atu, Armenian dance Kochari, Azerbaijani dish dolma, etc in this prestigious list.

Intangible cultural heritage includes oral traditions, performing arts, social practices, rituals, festive events, knowledge and practices concerning nature and the universe or the knowledge and skills to produce traditional crafts.