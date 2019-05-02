EN
    22:48, 02 May 2019 | GMT +6

    UNESCO to mark 1300th Anniversary of Tonyukuk inscription

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - According to the decision of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO), 2020 will be dedicated to the Tonyukuk inscription, Kazinform correspondent cites Darkhan Kydyrali, President of the International Turkic Academy.

    "Good news from UNESCO:
    the next year 2020 will be dedicated to the 1,300th Anniversary of the inscription monument of Tonyukuk, the greatest sage of all Turkic peoples. Congratulations!" Darkhan Kydyrali wrote on Facebook.

