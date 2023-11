TARAZ. KAZINFORM - Snowfall hit the streets of Taraz city and entire Zhambyl region last night.

It seemed like it will never happen as snowless and unseasonably warm winter gripped the entire area.

Meteorologists predict that snowfall and fog will persist in the region for at least one more day.

Wind with gusts up to 15-20 mps will bring colder temperatures of -2, -8 °C.