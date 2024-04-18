Unexplored Kazakhstan photo exhibition opens in Plovdiv

At the initiative of the Embassy of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Honorary Consulate of Kazakhstan in Plovdiv, the official opening of the thematic photo exhibition “Unexplored Kazakhstan” dedicated to the nature and tourism potential of our country took place on the Central Square of the city. The event was attended by the leadership of the city and the region, representatives of the local intelligentsia, the Kazakh diaspora, the Bulgarian public and the media, Kazinform News Agency learnt from the Kazakh Foreign Ministry’s press service.

In his welcoming speech, Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Bulgaria Viktor Temirbayev stressed that Kazakhstan is a country with an extremely rich history and culture, located in the heart of Eurasia, at the crossroads of the world's oldest civilizations, at the intersection of transport arteries, economic and social, cultural and ideological ties between East and West, South and North, between Europe and Asia. The Kazakh diplomat noted that all this served as a powerful foundation in the formation of modern Kazakhstan as a strong, independent and dynamically developing state.

In his welcoming speech, Deputy Mayor of Plovdiv Plamen Panov highlighted the achievements in the development of Kazakhstan, noted the high level of bilateral relations. In addition, the Deputy Mayor spoke highly about the fascinating nature of Kazakhstan.

In turn, Honorary Consul of Kazakhstan Plamen Panchev stressed that the vector of cultural and humanitarian cooperation between the regions of Kazakhstan and Bulgaria will continue to develop for the benefit of our people.

The guests of the event were able to enjoy photographs of unique nature, landscapes of picturesque landscapes, flora and fauna of Kazakhstan.

This photo exhibition will be open to residents and visitors of the city until April 30, 2024.

Plovdiv is the second largest city in Bulgaria, which is more than 8000 years old, leading its chronicle from prehistoric times to the present day, and is the most dynamically developing center of Southern Bulgaria.

The Honorary Consulate of Kazakhstan in Plovdiv has been open since December 15, 2023.