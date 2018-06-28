UNFAO may open its sub-regional office in Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM At today's plenary session the Kazakh Senate adopted the Law "On ratification of the agreement between the Government of Kazakhstan and the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (UNFAO) on opening the FAO bureau for relations and partnership in Kazakhstan".

According to Vice Prime Minister, Agriculture Minister of Kazakhstan Umirzak Shukeyev, the agreement defines five priorities for further development of Kazakhstan - FAO partnership Program such as food safety and production of ecologically clean products, veterinary and cattle breeding, grass land management, natural resources sustainable management, fishery, IT and data collection, etc.



"There are five bureaus in the world so far. Within a year or two the bureau might turn into a sub-regional office in case of successful realization of projects. Currently, the sub-regional office is located in Ankara. It is also planned to open an affiliate in Almaty," Shukeyev added.

According to him, the bureau will give Kazakhstan a variety of advantages. It will let raise the country's prestige, alleviate an access to FAO potential, and facilitate advanced modernization of agriculture sector and transfer of innovative technologies and attraction of investments.