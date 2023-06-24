Unfolding events is an internal affair of Russia – President

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev had a telephone conversation with President of Russia Vladimir Putin, Kazinform has learned from the Akorda press service.

The President of Russia informed Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on the situation in the country.

President Tokayev noted that the unfolding events is an internal affair of Russia. Constitutional order and supremacy of law are the essential conditions for maintaining law and order in the country. It is the foundation of security of the society and its successful development.

Vladimir Putin thanked Kazakhstan for showing understanding of the situation in the Russian Federation.