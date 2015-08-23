Unhappy José Mourinho looks to Pedro and Baba Rahman to spark Chelsea

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - José Mourinho has revealed his dissatisfaction with the form of all his Chelsea players, as well as his own performance as manager, as the champions attempt to snap out of the worst start to a season since 1998 with victory at West Bromwich Albion, Kazinform refers to The Guardian.com.

Chelsea travel to The Hawthorns, where they were beaten 3-0 once the title had been secured in the spring, on Sunday seeking a first win of the season. The Portuguese hopes to have both his new signings, Baba Rahman and Pedro, available, for the game with his team selection to be determined after training on Saturday and improvements demanded of all the travelling party.

"I'm not happy at all, I'm not happy with anyone," Mourinho said. "Not one [of the team]. We have one point from two matches and, first of all, I'm not happy with my own form because I'm used to getting better results than I'm getting now. I'm not happy with Branislav Ivanovic's form, with Gary Cahill's form, with John Terry's form, with César Azpilicueta or Cesc Fàbregas' form, Eden Hazard's or Nemanja Matic's. But, for me, the first thing is I'm not happy with my own form.

"The way to improve is to do what we've been doing this week: being more active in training; watching more videos of the opposition and our own performances; working harder. Even me. I go to the gym every day now to get fitter. Maybe I need more 'action' on the touchline, so I need to be fitter. I don't like to lose, and the players have the same mentality I do, so we are not happy."

The timely arrivals of Rahman and Pedro, secured in the aftermath of the 3-0 loss at Manchester City last weekend, have at least improved the mood, with the manager suggesting the forward signed from Barcelona is "one of the best attacking players in the world". The Portuguese, apparently with Barça's permission, spoke directly to the 28-year-old on Tuesday having been made aware of his availability and knowing Manchester United retained an interest in securing his services.

"It was a one-minute conversation," Mourinho said. "'Is it true that you want to leave Barcelona?'

'Yes, it's true. I love it here. It's my home, but it's time for me to move.'

'Did you sign already for another club?'

'Almost, but not yet.'

'Do you want to come here?'

'Yes, I want [to].' For me, it was one minute.

"I told that to my people in the club responsible for the practical side of the market, that he hadn't signed for another club. Almost, but not yet. I said: 'He told me he wants to come here, so it's over to you.'

"I thought he would never leave Barcelona, but I was told on Monday, ahead of their Spanish Super Cup game [against Athletic Bilbao at Camp Nou], that he was going to leave for sure because he really wanted to. He's the type of player everybody wants. Everybody. So we are very glad to have him."

Mourinho is expected to start with John Terry at the heart of Chelsea's defence at West Brom, despite having substituted his captain for the first time in 177 Premier League games under his management last Sunday at the Etihad stadium. The Portuguese, who will also recall Thibaut Courtois after suspension, has been experimenting in training with different combinations in defence and attack this week and could partner Terry with Kurt Zouma.

The club retain an interest in the Everton centre-half John Stones, and are considering a £40m bid for the England international, though Mourinho suggested they could add more than one extra body before the transfer deadline on 1 September. "In these last two weeks it's an 'opportunity window'," he added. "It depends on whether you can do something you really believe you cannot pass up. Let's see what can happen."