UNHCR praises UAE's role in humanitarian work worldwide

TUNIS. KAZINFORM The Representative of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees in Tunisia, Mazin Abu Shanab, hailed the role played by the UAE in the humanitarian aid field and its support for refugees around the globe, WAM reports.

While meeting with GCC journalists as part of UNHCR's tour in North of Africa, Abu Shanab praised the significant role being played by the UAE to support refugees, especially its humanitarian efforts in Yemen.

Nasir Abel Fernandes, UNHCR's Senior Emergency Coordinator in Libya, said that the number of people in need of aid in Libya is estimated at 1.3 million, in addition to 226,000 displaced in in the country.

He added that from January to August 2017, the total number of migrant deaths had reached more than 400 people according to preliminary estimates of the Libyan Coastguard.