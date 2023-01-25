UNICEF and Dinara Saduakassova launch new charity campaign in Kazakhstan

ASTANA.KAZINFORM The United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) in Kazakhstan, together with UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador Dinara Saduakassova, launched the Family for Every Child fundraising campaign. Through this campaign, everyone in Kazakhstan can make financial contributions to help the country’s most vulnerable children, such as those deprived of family, parental care, and warmth. The campaign especially supports children separated from their parents and placed in residential care facilities, UNICEF in Kazakhstan informs on its website.

«UNICEF’s main priority in supporting this good cause is protecting the right of every child to grow up in a caring family environment. For over two decades, UNICEF in Kazakhstan has worked to develop alternative childcare for vulnerable children and address the various problems faced by children deprived of parental care. The goal is to find a family for every child. I sincerely hope that, with your financial support, every child in Kazakhstan can find a home,» said Arthur van Diesen, UNICEF Representative in Kazakhstan.

UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador Dinara Saduakassova made a video addressing the people of Kazakhstan and noted that children’s happiest memories are connected with their families. It is in families that children feel safe. She emphasized that children separated from parents and families face some of life’s deepest traumas, often resulting in long-term negative consequences. Dinara called upon all caring Kazakhstanis to support the Family for Every Child campaign by making their contributions online by using the following link.

The money raised through the Family for Every Child campaign will enable the continuation of this comprehensive work to achieve the best results for every child in Kazakhstan. UNICEF's work is financed entirely through the voluntary support of millions of people around the world and the partners in government, civil society, and the private sector. As a member of the International Aid Transparency Initiative (IATI), UNICEF provides open and comprehensive public access to operational and programme data through its Transparency Portal.

UNICEF's Family for Every Child programme in Kazakhstan helps prevent the separation of children from their parents and, if a child is placed in residential care, helps re-establish contact with their biological parents. Additionally, the programme supports the provision of quality social, medical, and educational services to Kazakhstani families.