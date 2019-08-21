UNICEF discussing Aral Sea issue in Ashgabat

ASHGABAT. KAZINFORM The round table discussions were held in Ashgabat to discuss the impact of the Aral Sea crisis and environmental degradation on the healthcare and nutrition of mothers and children, Trend reports referring to the Turkmen Foreign Ministry.

The event was organized by the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) together with the Ministry of Health and Medical Industry of Turkmenistan to sum up the results of joint activity in this sphere.

With the founding of Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan, the International Fund for saving the Aral Sea (IFAS) was established in the 1990s with the aim to finance joint projects and programs to save the Aral Sea and improve the environmental situation in the Aral Sea region.