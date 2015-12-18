UNICEF, Ombudsman held meeting in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The meeting of the Human Rights Commissioner Askar Shakirov and UNICEF Representative in Kazakhstan Yury Oksamitniy.

According to the press office of the Ombudsman in the Republic of Kazakhstan, the sides have discussed further cooperation for the protection of children's rights and dissemination of Kazakhstan's experience in this sphere. The parties have exchanged views on the analysis of justice in relation to children and domestic violence in the framework of the UNICEF country program. In addition, the sitting touched upon the issues of establishing the Children's Ombudsman and monitoring system in institutions. The parties have considered the possibility of disseminating the experience of the Program for the prevention of violence against children held in South Kazakhstan region by Ombudsman and UNICEF. It is worth noting that due to the program acts of violence against children have decreased by 80%.