20:22, 05 April 2019 | GMT +6
UNICEF: Over 19 million children in Bangladesh at risk from climate change
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - An estimated 19.4 million children in Bangladesh, including half a million Rohingya children, are exposed to the most detrimental and hazardous consequences of climate change, UNICEF said Friday, EFE has learned.
In a report released in Dhaka, Geneva and New York, UNICEF said more resources and innovative programs were urgently needed to avert the danger that climate change posed to poor Bangladeshi children.