UNICEF’s ‘There is Hope’ Exhibition spreads positive message at DIFC

DUBAI. KAZINFORM The United Nations Children's Fund, UNICEF, has brought its ‘There is Hope' exhibition to the Middle East for the first time. The exhibition is taking place at Dubai International Financial Centre, DIFC, and will run until World Children's Day on November 20th, WAM reports.

It focusses on the stories of four children and four adults from Syria, Namibia, Greece, Sierra Leone and El Salvador through photographs and videos. Celebrating UNICEF's 70th anniversary, the campaign demonstrates the impact and importance of UNICEF's work, through first-hand accounts of people that received support as children and had their lives transformed as a result.

The exhibition features captivating photos by award-winning photographer Jonathan Torgovnik. It also has an interactive ‘Wall of Hope', allowing visitors to leave positive messages for their peers.

The exhibition will be attended by students who will learn about the children's stories in the interactive stand and leave their messages of hope for children around the world.

The latest data shows that 385 million children live in extreme poverty, 264 million children and youths are out of school, and 5.6 million children under the age of five died last year from preventable causes.

"Our ‘There is Hope' exhibition at DIFC tangibly demonstrates how donations can help to change lives and is the perfect opportunity for families and children to learn the importance of contributing to those who are less fortunate," said Shahida Azfar, UNICEF Gulf Area Office.

"As global citizens, it is our collective responsibility to support the wellbeing of those who are less privileged. Even the smallest gesture can help save those whose childhood is ravaged by strife, violence, disease, poverty and other crises. Every child deserves a safe and healthy upbringing, and ongoing donations are the ideal way to do this," she added.

As part of UNICEF's support of the World Children's Day, children from around the world will also ‘takeover' high-visibility roles in media, politics, business, sport, and entertainment, to shine a spotlight on the most pressing challenges faced by their generation. The UNICEF programme will also see children campaign in their schools and communities to help save children's lives, fight for their rights, and fulfil their potential.