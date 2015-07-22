UNICEF to develop national program on prevention of violence against children in Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The national program on prevention of violence against children will be developed in Kazakhstan jointly with the UNICEF by this fall, head of United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) in Kazakhstan Yuri Oksamitny told at the CCS press conference.

"In regard to violence against children, I would like to note that Kazakhstan pays a great attention to this issue now. In particular, we are talking about development of cooperation of all involved partners, coordination of the activity and use of the best world practices in terms of prevention of violence against children. We will begin to develop the national program on prevention of violence against children soon," Y. Oksamitny said answering journalists' questions.

He also specified that the program would address many different aspects of the problem.

Besides, the UNICEF expert is sure that there are many cases when violence against children followed by a suicide.

"Suicide is a complex thing which is influenced by many factors. Obviously, violence against children has a lot to do with suicides of children. Non-government organizations can play an important role in addressing this situation too," he added.