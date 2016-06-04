Unified National Testing 2016: 6 school-leavers scored maximum 125 points in two days

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Six school-leavers have gathered maximum 125 scores on the first two days of the Unified National Testing. Five of them are from Almaty and one is from the West Kazakhstan region, the Ministry of Education and Science said.

According to the Ministry, 37,157 students took the examination on June 2-3.



This year, the UNT which combines school leaving and university admission exams, will last till June 15.

For the first time, those school leavers who fail their UNTs will be able to retake it in August.