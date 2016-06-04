EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    14:36, 04 June 2016 | GMT +6

    Unified National Testing 2016: 6 school-leavers scored maximum 125 points in two days

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Six school-leavers have gathered maximum 125 scores on the first two days of the Unified National Testing. Five of them are from Almaty and one is from the West Kazakhstan region, the Ministry of Education and Science said.

    According to the Ministry, 37,157 students took the examination on June 2-3.

    This year, the UNT which combines school leaving and university admission exams, will last till June 15.

    For the first time, those school leavers who fail their UNTs will be able to retake it in August.

    Tags:
    Education Ministry of Education and Science Education and Science News Other Governmental Authorities
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!