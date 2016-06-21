EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    11:43, 21 June 2016 | GMT +6

    Unified Pension Fund assets to be invested into debt securities of quasi-public sector

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Retirement assets of the Unified Pension Fund will be channeled into debt securities of quasi-public sector in 2016, said Chairman of the National Bank of the Republic of Kazakhstan Daniyar Akishev.

    At the Tuesday session of the Kazakh Government Mr. Akishev revealed that retirement assets of the Unified Pension Fund equal to 400 billion tenge will be invested into debt securities of quasi-public sector this year.

    According to him, as of June 17 retirement assets of the fund equal to 145 billion tenge have been invested into obligations of quasi-public organizations.

    "Rational and effective use of our financial resources is an important element of anti-crisis measures assumed in Kazakhstan," Akishev said at the session.

    Tags:
    Economy Government of Kazakhstan National Bank of Kazakhstan News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!