Unified Pension Fund assets to be invested into debt securities of quasi-public sector

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Retirement assets of the Unified Pension Fund will be channeled into debt securities of quasi-public sector in 2016, said Chairman of the National Bank of the Republic of Kazakhstan Daniyar Akishev.

At the Tuesday session of the Kazakh Government Mr. Akishev revealed that retirement assets of the Unified Pension Fund equal to 400 billion tenge will be invested into debt securities of quasi-public sector this year.



According to him, as of June 17 retirement assets of the fund equal to 145 billion tenge have been invested into obligations of quasi-public organizations.



"Rational and effective use of our financial resources is an important element of anti-crisis measures assumed in Kazakhstan," Akishev said at the session.