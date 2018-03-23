Unified search movement to be established in Kazakhstan

PAVLODAR. KAZINFORM - It was decided to unite all the search teams of Kazakhstan during the final meeting of the first international forum "IZDEU-2018" at the Friendship House in Pavlodar, pavlodarnews.kz reports.

The special working group included representatives of all search organizations of the country, as well as top scientists and historians from the cities of Astana, Almaty, and Pavlodar.

"It is a great progress. For the first time, we created such a group that will finally unite all the search teams, museums, archives, scientists to tackle the topical problems we face in the 20th century. Within the framework of "Rukhani Janghyru" Program, we will solve the outstanding issues to eternize the history and memory of the heroism of our grandfathers and fathers," said Laila Akhmetova, Doctor of Historical Sciences, Professor of the Faculty of Journalism at the Al-Farabi Kazakh National University.



"This year marks the 30th Anniversary of the establishment of our search organization in the Soviet Union. In 1988, Russia's Kaluga hosted the first meeting of leaders of the search teams of the USSR, which was attended by 106 delegates. A year later, the first All-Union "Memory Guard Post" was held. After 30 years, such a meeting was held for the first time in Pavlodar. It is a landmark event for us as we need to unite. The creation of a non-governmental organization of Kazakh search teams will be a good foundation because it is always easier to work together," said Andrey Fetisov, the Chairman of the Council of POISK nonprofit organization of Moscow.







According to him, over the last 30 years, search teams have found over 500,000 bodies of deceased Soviet soldiers and officers.



