Unique Chitra by Newby collection to be exhibited in Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The first-ever exhibition of the Chitra by Newby collection dedicated to the art of tea will open in Astana in early July.

"Mr Nirmal Sethia is the founder of Newby Teas, an international tea label established in 2000. As a passionate tea lover, Mr. Sethia has gathered a private collection of tea accessories which is named after his late wife. Today, "The Chintra Collection" is the biggest single tea accessories collection in the world numbering over 1,500 rarest tea-related objects," Aneta Aslakhanova, the curator of the exhibition, told a press conference on Monday. Ms Aslakhanova also stressed that many pieces in the collections were created by the likes of Fabergé, Tiffany and Co and others. "In Kazakhstan, we will showcase approximately 100 objects from the collection," she added. The Chitra by Newby collection will run at the National Museum of the Republic of Kazakhstan for three months starting from July 6.