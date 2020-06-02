EN
    17:10, 02 June 2020 | GMT +6

    Unique mosque for 5,000 believers under construction in Kazakhstan

    TURKESTAN. KAZINFORM Construction of the unique mosque started last December in Turkestan to welcome 5,000 believers. The Governor of the region, Umirzak Shukeyev, visited the construction site.

    The mosque is the present of neighboring Uzbekistan. Its outdoor is designed to accommodate up to 3,000 people. The mosque will include a congress hall, a 180-seat madrasah, a library, a canteen, sports grounds, big parking. A unique fountain will also be built in front of the mosque.

    Besides, construction of a unique tourist complex, Caravan-serai, will complete this fall.

    A congress hall, Nur-Sultan square, a stadium, a schoolchildren’s palace, a digital office, a sports complex, a smart city, a city park, a drama theater, a library, Yassawi museum will be built there this year.


