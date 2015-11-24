Unique photo exhibition dedicated to First President opens in N Kazakhstan (PHOTOS)

PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM - An exhibition themed "The first President of independent Kazakhstan" has been unveiled in the city of Petropavlovsk today.

The event was organized at the regional archive on the threshold of the Day of the First President celebrated across Kazakhstan on December 1. "The exhibition showcases unique photos of Nursultan Nazarbayev who visited North Kazakhstan region in 1990-1991. The goal of the exhibition to show President Nazarbayev's role in the formation of sovereign Kazakhstan," director of the archive Saule Malikova told Kazinform correspondent. A presentation of the calendar of the most memorable events and milestones in 2016 was held as part of the exhibition. The calendar traditionally outlines 331 milestones, biographies of eminent residents of the region and more.