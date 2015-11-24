EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    19:31, 24 November 2015 | GMT +6

    Unique photo exhibition dedicated to First President opens in N Kazakhstan (PHOTOS)

    None
    None
    PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM - An exhibition themed "The first President of independent Kazakhstan" has been unveiled in the city of Petropavlovsk today.

    The event was organized at the regional archive on the threshold of the Day of the First President celebrated across Kazakhstan on December 1. "The exhibition showcases unique photos of Nursultan Nazarbayev who visited North Kazakhstan region in 1990-1991. The goal of the exhibition to show President Nazarbayev's role in the formation of sovereign Kazakhstan," director of the archive Saule Malikova told Kazinform correspondent. A presentation of the calendar of the most memorable events and milestones in 2016 was held as part of the exhibition. The calendar traditionally outlines 331 milestones, biographies of eminent residents of the region and more.

    Tags:
    Exhibition Culture President of Kazakhstan North Kazakhstan region Regions News President Nursultan Nazarbayev
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!