Unique photos of famous Arkaim settlement on display in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM An international exhibition themed Arkaim is the land of towns: space and forms unveiled in Astana. It will run until mid-February, Kazinform reports.

The exhibition is dated to the 30th anniversary of the discovery of this worldwide renowned archeological site of the Bronze Age, 45th anniversary since the start of research of Sinashta unique cultural and historical complex and 80th anniversary of professor and archeologist Gennady Zdanovich who discovered the land of towns.



It features cultural phenomenon of the Southern Urals and Indo-European civilization. Photos of archeological excavations of this archeological monument, aerial photographs, archeological items found at Arkaim, the nature of the region, etc., are on display there.



Arkaim is a part of the ancient civilizations of the humanity, a fortified settlement of the Bronze Age situated in the south of Russia's Chelyabinsk region. It can be widely regarded as one of the most significant, widely known archeological and cultural heritage sites. It was discovered in 1987.



The works were also showcased in Almaty, Karaganda and Pavlodar.