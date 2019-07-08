Unique SCO Youth Chorus performs Dombra Composition

BEIJING. KAZINFORM The SCO Youth Chorus founded two weeks ago wowed those gathered for the SCO Day celebrations within the EXPO 2019 international gardening exhibition, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The chorus consisting of 56 performers, including five instrumentalists aged 18-35 from 18 member nations, partner and observer states and SCO dialogue partners unveiled the concert performing The Kyui a cappella written for the chorus by Kazakh composer Seidolla Baiterekov. It is symbolic that on the eve of the National Dombra Day the representatives of the SCO member states which covers the two third of the territory of Eurasia and embraces 44% of the Earth population sang the words such as Join the dombra.





Four Kazakh artists joined the SCO Youth Chorus. The idea to found the chorus belongs to head of the International Federation of Choral Music Emily Kuo Vong.





Besides, the chorus preformed songs in Uzbek, Farsi, and English.