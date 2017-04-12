09:53, 12 April 2017 | GMT +6
United Airlines CEO sorry for 'horrific' passenger removal
ASTANA. KAZINFORM The CEO of United Airlines has apologised for the "truly horrific" incident in which a passenger was forcibly dragged, screaming, from a flight, BBC reported.
Oscar Munoz said he "continues to be disturbed" by the incident, captured on a video that went viral on Twitter.
He said the company would "fix what's broken so it never happens again".
The family of the passenger, David Dao, issued a statement expressing gratitude for the "outpouring of support".
He is undergoing treatment at a Chicago hospital.
The footage taken inside the airliner shows a man being pulled out of his seat and dragged, screaming, down the aisle. He is later seen with blood on his face.
Read more