United Airlines CEO sorry for 'horrific' passenger removal

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The CEO of United Airlines has apologised for the "truly horrific" incident in which a passenger was forcibly dragged, screaming, from a flight, BBC reported.

Oscar Munoz said he "continues to be disturbed" by the incident, captured on a video that went viral on Twitter.



He said the company would "fix what's broken so it never happens again".



The family of the passenger, David Dao, issued a statement expressing gratitude for the "outpouring of support".



He is undergoing treatment at a Chicago hospital.



The footage taken inside the airliner shows a man being pulled out of his seat and dragged, screaming, down the aisle. He is later seen with blood on his face.



