United Arab Emirates joins BRICS Group

ABU DHABI. KAZINFORM The United Arab Emirates officially joined the BRICS group after a successful application ratified by the five founding nations, the Federative Republic of Brazil, the Russian Federation, the Republic of India, the People's Republic of China and the Republic of South Africa.

The announcement was made as leaders of the five countries met from 22nd-24th August in Johannesburg for the 15th BRICS summit, WAM reports.

The UAE is committed to multilateral action, and constructive dialogue which is fostered through active platforms that represent developing and emerging economies at an international level.

In this regard, becoming a member of an extended BRICS grouping reflects the UAE’s keenness to champion the value of multilateralism in supporting peace, and development for the benefit and the wellbeing of peoples and nations across the world. The UAE has been a long-term partner of the BRICS group, having participated in June’s ‘Friends of BRICS’ forum in Cape Town, convened as part of the BRICS Foreign Ministers Meeting, chaired by the Republic of South Africa.

The UAE also joined the BRICS New Development Bank in October 2021, after it was established in 2015 to mobilise resources for infrastructure and sustainable development projects in emerging markets, developing countries, and BRICS nations.

