United Nations, Kazakhstan contribute to solution of world problems

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Over the years of independence thanks to well-balanced and far-sighted policy of the First President and Leader of the Nation Nursultan Nazarbayev, Kazakhstan has become a reputable player in the international arena. Kazakhstan implements the most relevant global and regional initiatives in cooperation with the United Nations Organization that will mark its 70th anniversary on the 24th of October 2015.

Founded in 1945, this intergovernmental organization promotes international cooperation and strengthens international peace and security. It is worth mentioning that the UN was created through concerted efforts of participants of the anti-Hitler coalition after the World War II in order to prevent another such conflict. The Declaration by United Nations was initially inked in January 1942 by representatives of the U.S., Great Britain, the USSR and China. The representatives of other 22 nations added their signatures later. The United Nations Charter was drafted in May 1945, and took effect on the 24th of October 1945. Currently the United Nations Organizations unites 193 member states governed by the goals and principles outlined in the UN Charter. The UN promotes peace and security, sustainable development, human rights, disarmament, gender equality and many other causes. The UN is the most authoritative dialogue platform where representatives of each country can share their views on the issues mentioned above. The United Nations' system is based on five principal organs: the General Assembly, the Security Council, the Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC), the Secretariat, and the International Court of Justice. The Organization's most prominent officer is the Secretary General. Kazakhstan became a member of the United Nations on the 2nd of March 1992, two months after the country attained its independence. In 2010 Kazakhstan declared its candidature for a non-permanent seat in the UN Security Council for 2017-2018 and many countries in the world support this initiative. President Nazarbayev's visits to the UN Headquarters in New York and the United Nations Office at Geneva play an important role in the development of cooperation between Kazakhstan and the Organization. Then-UN Secretary General Cofi Annan paid a visit to Kazakhstan back in October 2002 as well as current UN Secretary General Ban Ki-moon who visited the Central Asian republic in April 2010 and represented the Organization at the OSCE Summit in Astana in December 2010. Nursultan Nazarbayev and Ban Ki-moon also held a bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the celebration of the 70th anniversary of the Great Victory in the Great Patriotic War in May 2015. Since 1992 Kazakhstan has been an active supporter of all UN initiatives and has launched many relevant initiatives within the UN, like the convocation of the Conference on Interaction and Cooperation in Central Asia (CICA), the Economic Forum of the United Nations Special Program for the Economies of Central Asia (SPECA), the resolution on the International Day against Nuclear Tests and many more. Over these years various UN Agencies have been helping Kazakhstan eradicate extreme poverty and hunger, achieve universal primary education, promote gender equality and empower women, reduce child mortality and improve maternal health, ensure environmental stability and so on. President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev is expected to visit the U.S. on September 26-29 to attend the 70th jubilee session of the UN General Assembly on the invitation of its Secretary General Ban Ki-moon. President Nazarbayev will deliver a keynote speech at the session, attend the UN Summit on Millennium Development Goals and for the Adoption of the Post-2015 Development Agenda as well as the Summit to Counter Violent Extremism.