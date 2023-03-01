United States fully supports political reforms of Kazakh President - Blinken

ASTANA. KAZINFORM U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken paid his first official visit to the Republic of Kazakhstan., Kazinform learned from the press office of the Kazakh MFA.

During the meeting of Deputy Prime Minister – Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Mukhtar Tileuberdi with Antony Blinken, the parties discussed topical issues of the bilateral and international agenda, and stressed the importance of developing a bilateral political dialogue.

The hope was expressed for further intensification of the entire complex of relations between the countries, especially in the economic and investment spheres of cooperation.

«The existing mechanisms of intensified interaction – Enhanced Strategic Partnership Dialogue and the High-level Dialogue on Human Rights and Democratic Reforms – help strengthen the bilateral partnership between Kazakhstan and the United States,» Minister Tileuberdi highlighted.

The Secretary of State noted the firm support for the political and economic reforms of the President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, confirming readiness for cooperation in the field of democratic development, enhancing the rule of law and expanding the role of civil society.

A mutual understanding was reached on the need to take into account the interests of the parties in promoting cooperation in the field of energy security, climate change, diversification of transport routes and mutual trade in the conditions of sanctions restrictions.

The same day, the Kazakh Foreign Ministry hosted the next high-level C5+1 meeting, which was attended by U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Foreign Minister of Kyrgyzstan Jeenbek Kulubaev, Foreign Minister of Tajikistan Sirodzhiddin Mukhriddin, Foreign Minister of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov and Foreign Minister of Uzbekistan Bakhtiyor Saidov.

A wide range of issues was discussed at the ministerial meeting, including economic and energy cooperation, climate change as well as counterterrorism.

Following constructive and meaningful negotiations, the C5+1 countries agreed to continue exchanging views on matters of mutual interest.

Today, the C5+1 mechanism has established itself as an effective diplomatic platform of regional cooperation in ensuring the multifaceted development of Central Asia.