Unity Caravan to bring World Nomad Games spirit to Kazakh capital

A solemn event Birlik Kerueni (Unity Caravan) is set to bring the spirit of the V World Nomad Games to the Kazakh capital today, September 6, Kazinform News Agency reports referring to the city akimat.

The Unity Caravan is a theatrical staging that brings together people from all over the country symbolizing unity and cultural diversity.

It is expected to feature sportsmen, public figures, batyrs from all over Kazakhstan carrying water from sacred sources of Kazakhstan. Water will become the main symbol of unity of the Games.

The event is set to begin at 05:00 pm. in the territory of the EXPO complex.

As earlier reported, the V World Nomad Games are scheduled to be held on September 8-13. Over 2,800 athletes and members of official delegations from 89 countries are expected to vie for top honors at the V World Nomad Games. 97 sets of medals will be decided in 21 sports.

The main competitions will be held at the Astana Arena Stadium, Qazanat Racing Track, Alau Ice Palace, Ushkempirov Wrestling Palace, and Duman Hotel and Sports Complex.

This year’s edition of the World Nomad Games is to welcome for the first time athletes from countries such as Brunei, Liberia, Venezuela, Ireland, the Dominican Republic and Gambia. Countries from all continents will be represented in the Games for the first time in 10 years.