Unity in diversity is our fundamental principle – Head of State

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev stressed how valuable diversity of Kazakhstan's people is, Kazinform correspondent reports.

While speaking at the extended session of the People Assembly in Nur-Sultan on Thursday, the Head of State said it is quite valuable that representatives of so many ethnicities reside in Kazakhstan. Thanks to this Kazakhstan’s potential is growing and the national unity is strengthening.

President Tokayev also stressed it is important to celebrate patriotism, mutual respect and peace. It is the task not only for the government, but for all citizens. National unity is the key pillar of a strong state. We must preserve the priceless treasure of our sovereign country for the upcoming generations, he added.

The Kazakh President also pointed out that unity in Kazakhstan is based on the solid foundation of common values. Unity in diversity is the fundamental principle of preserving and strengthening of national unity, he noted.

Recall that the extended session of the Council of the People’s Assembly of Kazakhstan was held in virtual format in the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, on Thursday.