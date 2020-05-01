Unity in Diversity, People’s Assembly of Kazakhstan congratulates on Unity Day

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The People’s Assembly of Kazakhstan extended the Unity Day congratulations.

May 1 is the holiday to feature cultural diversity and richness of spiritual traditions of Kazakhstan. Love to motherland, mutual trust and respect, responsibility for the country’s future unit all of us, despite ethnic or religious identity, political and other convictions. The unity is our key value and treasure. People’s unity helped overcome hardships. The model Unity in Diversity was and is one of the key priorities of the state policy, the congratulatory message reads.

The Assembly wishes all good health, wellbeing and confidence in future.



