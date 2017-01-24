Universiade 2017: Athletes to use world-class sports equipment

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - Athletes will be able to use world-class sports equipment at the Athletes Village during the 2017 Winter Universiade in Almaty city, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Over 50 units of sports equipment of the top-ranking brands were bought to this end. The gym will be opened for all participants of the Univesiade.



"Sports equipment in the Athletes' Village meets the international standards and is in accordance with the professional recommendations given ahead of the Universiade. We hope that the athletes will enjoy their workouts and get ready for new victories at our gym," said regional representative of MFitness company Roza Sharafutdinova.



The gym with the total area of 292 square meters will be opened from 5:00 a.m. till 11:00 p.m. seven days a week.