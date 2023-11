ASTANA. KAZINFORM Results of the figure skating short program at Universiade-2017 were reported by Sports.kz.

Kazakhstani citizen Denis Ten was the best in this with 94.91 points. Japanese the Keiji Tanaka was second - 89.05 points. The last in the Top three is Russian Artur Dmitriev - 87.18 point.

Another Kazakh skater Abzal Rakimgaliev also qualified after the program with 68.25 points.