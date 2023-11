Universiade-2017. February 2 program

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Winter Universiade keeps giving a mass of impressions to the fans of winter sports. On the 2nd February alpine sports, figure skating, ice hockey and others are planned.

At 9.30 women's biathlon competitions begin (sprint, 7,5 km). At 12.15 men will start off (sprint, 10km).

Tournaments in curling will continue today too. Men and women's teams will meet with the rivals from Great Britain, Korea. From 9.00 men's round will start: Great Britain-Kazakhstan, Norway-USA, Korea-Czech Republic, Canada-Japan, Sweden-Russia. After 14.00 ladies tournaments start: China-Germany, Russia-Sweden, Norway-Great Britain, Korea-Kazakhstan, Canada-Switzerland. After 19.00 men will compete: Norway-Russia, Kazakhstan-Korea, Sweden-Canada, Czech Republic-Great Britain, Japan-USA.

On Medeu: speed skating 500m women (11.00), 1500m- men (14.10).

Qualification skiing competitions (sprint) also start today - 12.30 ladies, 15.30 -men.

On Shymbulak mogul freestyle (qualification) begin at 11.00 (women),and 11.30 (men). Snowboarding starts at 14.00

Figure Skaters Aiza Mambekova, Zhansaya Adykhanova, Veronika Sheveleva perform at 17.00.

Hockey teams also meet today. Men's teams meet in Khalyk Arena - Great Britain-USA (12.30), Latvia-Korea (16.00), China-Sweden (19.30). Ladies will contest in Baluan Sholak Palace at 20.00 (Russia and Japan).