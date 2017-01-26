Universiade 2017 flame roams the streets of Kostanay

KOSTANAY. KAZINFORM - The flame lighting ceremony of the 28th Winter Universiade and the Torch Relay are underway in Kostanay, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The ceremony took place at the central square of the city. The honor to light up the Universiade flame was given to medalist of the 1976 Innsbruck Olympics Ivan Garanin. He handed over the torch to the first torch bearer akim (governor) of Kostanay region Arkhimed Mukhambetov.



The governor said ahead of the Torch Relay: "Our country has been participating in the universiades since 1993. Over 700 young Kazakhstani have hauled 125 medals in the university games over these years. We are going to root for the athletes from Kostanay region who went to the 28th Universiade in Almaty to win."



Four athletes, namely Anastasiya Krestova, Alexandr Klenko, Vitaliy Pukhkalo and Maksim Gryaznov, will represent Kostanay region at the Universiade in Almaty city.



Asian wheelchair dancing champion Malika Muktarova was one of the torch bearers in Kostanay city. She received the torch from the hands of 2016 Rio Olympics bronze medalist Ivan Dychko.



The Universiade 2017 Torch Relay in Kostanay will complete in a matter of minutes.