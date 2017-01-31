Universiade 2017: Freestyle skiers haul 2nd gold for Team Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakh freestyle skiers Zhanbota Aldabergenova and Baglan Inkarbek have brought Kazakhstan the second gold medal at the 28th Winter Universiade in Almaty city, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

Aldabergenova and Inkarbek outclassed two Chinese tandems in the Mixed Team Aerials Super Final scoring 167.05 points. Silver and bronze went to China.



Another Kazakhstani duo Akmarzhan Kalmurzayev and Darkhan Mukhametzhanov dropped out of race during the qualification round.



Kazakhstan now has eight medals, including two gold, two silver and four bronze ones.