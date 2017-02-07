EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    16:08, 07 February 2017 | GMT +6

    Universiade 2017: Kazakh biathletes claim silver, bronze in mass start

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani biathletes have demonstrated impressive results in the Men's 15km Mass Start at the 28th Winter Universiade in Almaty today, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

    Roman Yeryomin and Anton Panov won silver and bronze respectively. Gold went to French biathlete Baptiste Jouty.

    Other Kazakhstanis Vassiliy Podkorytov, Timur Kuts, Vladislav Vitenko and Timur Khaitgatin finished 6th, 13th, 17th and 25th accordingly.

    Tags:
    2017 Winter Universiade in Almaty Sport 2017 Winter Universiade Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!